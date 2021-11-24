'So grateful': Families pick up boxes at annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive

Local Longview community donates time and effort to help those in need during the holidays.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A pleasant breeze blew through the parking lot Tuesday of the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as families drove up to receive their Thanksgiving food boxes.

Some came alone, while others came with children in tow, but all left with a “happy Thanksgiving” from volunteers and a box of food that would allow them to do so.

Each box from the annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive came stocked with numerous canned goods, some boxed items and desserts. Depending on the family size, people received either a hen or a turkey and a loaf or two of bread.

For some, it was their first time getting help from the Thanksgiving food drive.