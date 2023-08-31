Freeform reveals schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween with 'Hocus Pocus' set to air 18 times: See the full lineup

The annual 31 Nights of Halloween features 'Hocus Pocus,' 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Halloweentown' and more.

SALEM, Mass. — It's back!

As the spooky season quickly approaches, Freeform has just revealed the 2023 schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween.

That means the Sanderson Sisters of Hocus Pocus are back to bewitch your TV as the fan-favorite Halloween hit airs a total of 18 times throughout the month of October.

Other spooky staples returning this year include The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Hotel Transylvania and the Halloweentown series.

But that's not all... The following features are new to the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup this year:

Zombies

Zombies 2

Encanto

Looking for Hocus Pocus 2? You won't find that one here as it's still only available exclusively on Disney+. The hotly anticipated sequel was unleashed on streaming last September -- and the results were big. Upon its release, the movie “broke the record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its weekend debut,” according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Hocus Pocus 3 is also reportedly in the works.

So when can you watch your some of your favorite Halloween movies this fall? Here's the full 2023 TV schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween...

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror " episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twilight: Special Edition"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES" – Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2" – Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twilight: Special Edition"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Ready or Not"

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space"

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition"

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition"

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man" (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 3" (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Aladdin" (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Return to Halloweentown"

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Encanto" – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014)

4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes