Gladewater residents celebrate the holiday season with Christmas parade

The annual Christmas parade was rescheduled because of Tuesday's severe weather, but that didn't stop the city from displaying all they have to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLADEWATER, Texas — Hundreds of people braved the cold on Friday night to take in a little Christmas magic as the city of Gladewater held its annual Christmas parade.

This celebration was rescheduled because of Tuesday's severe weather across East Texas. So on Friday the city geared up and proudly displayed all it has to offer.

"We're just super excited to be out here and watch the parade and see some friends out here," said Meghann Louvir, a Gladewater resident.

Gladewater is known at the antique capital of East Texas and holds specials events once a month.

"This is the one that we host for December," said Lois Reed, the president of Gladewater's Chamber of Commerce. "It does bring in people to shop in our stores, to eat here and just to get acquainted with Gladewater."

Stores like Greenwood’s Year Round Christmas Gifts & Collectables located in the downtown area. Owner Don Greenwood said this is his busiest time of year.

"Here we are doing Santa’s work and giving East Texans a ho ho ho and Merry Christmas," Greenwood said.

The parade featured the Gladewater High School band, dancers, local churches, sponsors, and even Santa Claus himself.

There was plenty of excitement for families. One East Mountain mom brought her kids to the parade because her husband was driving a firetruck in it.