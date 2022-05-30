'Worth fighting for': Abbott speaks at Longview Memorial Day celebration

"Today we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for those values — those who went into harm’s way to protect the American way.”

Hundreds of people gathered Monday at Teague Park in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the nation’s freedoms.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave the keynote address during the Memorial Day ceremony, noting that for centuries Americans have remembered that “freedom is worth fighting for.”

“America is a symbol across the entire globe of freedom of opportunity and hope,” Abbott said. “From our nation’s very beginning, the United States military has safeguarded those sacred values. Today we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for those values — those who went into harm’s way to protect the American way.”