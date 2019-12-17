HENDERSON, Texas — A video making its way through the social media feeds in East Texas may blow your mind.
The Henderson Fire Department released the video, which shows four trucks' lights synchronized with a short medley from the holiday ballet 'The Nutcracker' performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Firefighter Travis Baldridge served as the "conductor" for the video.
Other firefighters involved in the video includes:
- Lt. Patrick Lewis
- Capt. Marc Marsh
- Firefighter Colin Coats
- Firefighter TJ Lewis
- Firefighter Chris Denison
The video includes a short outage of Baldridge "conducting" the orchestra.