Hershey unveils new treats you'll be craving this Halloween

Hershey will also bring back fan-favorites including Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, KIT KAT Pumpkin Pie Miniatures and Glow-In-The-Dark candies.

COLORADO, USA — Halloween is right around the corner and Hershey's is ready. The Pennsylvania-based chocolate company will offer four new treats this Halloween season.

Reese’s Franken-Cups, KIT KAT Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Kisses Vampire chocolates and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs are being added to the company's candy lineup.

“Halloween isn’t complete without a Reese’s, KIT KAT or Hershey’s candy bar, but this year we have something brewing that will take the season to the next level," said Eric Bowers, Hershey's Senior Halloween Manager. "We have four new treats that put a spooky spin on our classics. Between our Reese’s Franken-Cups, KIT KAT Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Kisses Vampire chocolates, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs, we have something for all our Halloween fans this year."

The candies bring new features and flavors into the Hershey's established treats, including green crème into Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, crunchy, marshmallow concoctions into KIT KATs, red strawberry-flavored crème into Hershey’s Kisses, and a "fang-tacular shape" to Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème to perfect the spookiest selfie.

Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs

Reese’s Franken-Cups

Hershey’s Kisses Vampire chocolates

KIT KAT Witch’s Brew

For more information on the new Halloween chocolates and all things Hershey brand this Halloween, visit Hersheys.com.

