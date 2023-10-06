Día de los Muertos celebration returns to Longview in November

This celebration of Día de los Muertos keeps loved ones' memories alive.

A celebration honoring and remembering loved ones who have died is returning to Longview this year.

The Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.

From Nov. 1 to 2, Día de los Muertos, which means Day of the Dead in English, holiday celebrates the lives of family, friends and pets who have passed away. Family and friends celebrate their return to the land of the living with several activities.

Committee members Christie Hernandez and Brittiny Irish said it’s important to teach the community about the Hispanic culture and its traditions like Día de los Muertos.

"There are lots of different beliefs surrounding this (but) we've all lost someone important, special to us," Irish said. "And this is just a cool way for us to all come together as a community to celebrate and remember the people that we love that are no longer with us."

“We've all had that one person who has made an impact in our life and to know that we're able to celebrate their life in this type of event is really something touching and very memorable," Hernandez said. "And it's a way of kind of like giving them life again, and cherishing their memories once again because they're not really gone."

The creation of this event was sparked by a Facebook post that went viral across the community.

“As soon as that post went viral, everyone started commenting. Everybody was really hyped and excited to see it come to life. And that is really how it started,” Hernandez said. “Just a group of strangers from the community coming together to try to make it happen."

This event will feature several activities like an ofrenda (altar) contest, catrina (elegantly dressed skeleton figure) contest, vendors, live music, Aztec dancers, a parade and so much more.

“We are trying to get the community involved. We don't want them to be just present and watch but to experience firsthand what the holiday is about," Hernandez said.

A special moment of the event is the parade which anyone can take part in and walk in memory of someone they lost. Irish said this is completely free and participants can dress up in honor of their person.

“It was beautiful the way people were commemorating their lost loved ones. And I think this event is special, it's not just a party...it's a celebration of life," Irish said. "But there's also somber moments in it that we don't usually do as a whole community. So, this event is something special and we're excited to have this opportunity to experience it together,” Irish said.

Last year, this event made its inaugural debut and it has already made a lasting impact in East Texas.

"I've had people ask us questions about how to go about starting this in their own communities in other towns," Irish said. "I feel like it's going to just keep growing. I think this is something good for us to all experience together."

Volunteers, sponsors and vendors are still welcome. Irish said the best way to celebrate this event is to be part of it and volunteering is a good way to be involved.

The deadline to sponsor the event is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

"We want to make sure everyone's logo is placed on the shirt, and for them to all get the recognition they deserve for being part of this event," Hernandez said.