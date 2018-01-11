Halloween screams have barely been silenced, but holiday cheer is already taking over.

Get ready to do the Jingle Bell Rock because SiriusXM started airing 24/7 Christmas music on multiple radio stations at 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

Do you think it's too early for Christmas music? Tell us HERE:

Here’s a portion of their lineup of holiday music, as listed by SiriusXM:

Holiday Traditions (channel 3) from Nov. 1 until 3 a.m. Dec. 26): This station features “traditional holiday music from the ‘40s through the ‘60s and beyond by artists such as Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Burl Ives, Carpenters” and more.

Holly (channel 4) from Nov. 1 until 3 a.m. Dec. 28: This station features “contemporary holiday hits including songs by Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Josh, Groban and more.

Hallmark Channel’s 24/7 Countdown to Christmas (channel 70) from Nov. 1 until 3 a.m. Dec. 30: “Voiced by one of the network’s most beloved stars, Candace Cameron-Bure, SiriusXM’s Hallmark Channel Radio will keep listeners in the holiday mood all day and all night with timeless Christmas carols and music introduced by top network talent including LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kellie Pickler and more.”

Radio Hanukkah (channel 77) from Dec. 1 until 3 a.m. Dec. 11: This station features “an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.”

But this is just a small sampling of their holiday stations. CLICK HERE to see the complete SiriusXM holiday music lineup.

© 2018 WKYC