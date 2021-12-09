Holiday shipping season wrapping up soon

TEXAS, USA — The package volume the Tyler USPS branch sees during the holidays can be a lot to wrap your head around.
Bridget Mask, head clerk at the branch said clerks show up as early as 1:30 in the morning to make sure every package makes it out.
Mask said, "We get prepared for this. November, December, January? We're prepared. We're mind prepared, body prepared. This is our season for the customers who depend on us."
Though things are busy, the number of packages this season fall short of those last year.
Mask said, "Oh yeah, it's better now."
Albert Ruiz, strategic communication specialist with the USPS said last year, the postal service delivered 1.1 billion packages, which was a record for them.
This year's package volume is projected to be between 850 and 950 million.
Before you send your packages out, Ruiz wants you to know not to use twine or string on a package because it can get stuck in their mail processing machines. Also, avoid wrapping your packages in wrapping paper.
"Wrapping paper is pretty easy to tear. And if that label is on there, then it's going to come off," he explained.
There seems to be two types of people when you ask them if they've started their holiday shopping. There are the Tony's of the world who started early.
"Holiday shopping is going well," he said.
There are also the Terry's who haven't started yet.
Terry said, "No, my family is in Missouri and I'm not mailing nothing out but a toy."
Whichever person you are, there's still some time to get a move on. The first USPS shipping deadline is about a week away.
Those deadlines are:
Dec.17 for first-class mail and packages
Dec. 18 for priority mail
Dec 23 for express mail
Keep in mind these are the dates to get your packages out by in order to have the best chance of them making it to their destination by Christmas.