Holiday shipping season wrapping up soon

Mask said, "We get prepared for this. November, December, January? We're prepared. We're mind prepared, body prepared. This is our season for the customers who depend on us."



Though things are busy, the number of packages this season fall short of those last year.



Mask said, "Oh yeah, it's better now."



Albert Ruiz, strategic communication specialist with the USPS said last year, the postal service delivered 1.1 billion packages, which was a record for them.

This year's package volume is projected to be between 850 and 950 million.



Before you send your packages out, Ruiz wants you to know not to use twine or string on a package because it can get stuck in their mail processing machines. Also, avoid wrapping your packages in wrapping paper.



"Wrapping paper is pretty easy to tear. And if that label is on there, then it's going to come off," he explained.



There seems to be two types of people when you ask them if they've started their holiday shopping. There are the Tony's of the world who started early.



"Holiday shopping is going well," he said.



There are also the Terry's who haven't started yet.