Inaugural festival celebrates Hispanic heritage, culture in Tyler

The Phoenix Enterprises ETX and the Hand Up Network brought the sounds and taste of Hispanic culture to Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Phoenix Enterprises ETX and the Hand Up Network hosted the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Fest in Tyler this past weekend. The festival brought the sounds and taste of the Hispanic culture to the community with vendors, food trucks and performers.

Organizer, Flor Ibarra said she hoped this community enjoyed this family friendly event as they learned more about the Hispanic culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We're hoping that the impact we make is just a little bit more of awareness that it's not just Mexican, it's Latin Ameican- Honduras, El Salvador, Guratemala," Flor said. "We're all one big family and we can come together to collaborate with other races, other ethnicities here in the community. We can work together and get along to make it a better future for our kids."

Ibarra said events like the Hispanic Heritage Fest helps families, who have relocated to this country, reconnect with their homeland traditions that they might have lost over time and expose the next generation to their culture.

"To learn a little bit about the culture that their parents or grandparents brought, that might have been lost," Flor said. "And as a reminder to not lose what our families have taught us, our traditions and culture."

Hispanic Heritage Fest 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Flor says the festival had a good turn out not just in attendees but also in volunteers, especially in young volunteers from Legacy High, Tyler High, and Early College High. Students like Leslie Ibarra and Delia Hernandez who said this festival gave them the opportunity to learn more about their heritage.

"I volunteered because my uncle is also a part of this organization. And I just really like to learn (more) about what my culture is and helping other people understand my culture. It's important to know your heritage," Hernandez said.

"To me, Hispanic Heritage Month means that I really get to know my heritage, where it came from," Leslie said. "And so it really just means a lot that I get to be a part of this culture and really learn from it."

Ibarra said this event wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the sponsors like ABS T-Shirt Graphics.

"I like helping the commuity at different events and I created over 500 shirts to give away at this event. I'm hispanic so I wanted to be part of this event because it's important to represent your heritage," said Alex Benitez, owner of ABS T-Shirt Graphics.