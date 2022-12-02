2 East Texas towns listed as Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas

Jefferson and Marshall are known for transforming into magical Christmas towns straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 2020.

You don't have to go far this holiday season to experience a Christmas town straight out of a Hallmark movie. Two East Texas towns were recognized on Trips to Discover's Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas.

Jefferson

The historic town of Jefferson transforms into a magical Christmas town every year. Historic buildings and houses are decorated for the holidays.

Plus there are many events throughout December such as the Holiday Trail of Lights, Christmas Train, Christmas Parade, and the Enchanted Forest where over 100 trees are decorated with lights.

Marshall

The hometown for everyone goes all out every Christmas season with many holiday events throughout December. The 1901 Harrison County Courthouse in Downtown Marshall is adorned with million of white lights and is admired by thousands during the Wonderland of Lights Festival.

Other fun holiday events include a Christmas Parade, an outdoor ice skating ring, the Jingle Bell Run, Wonderland of Sites, Story Fest, Wassail Walk, Movie in the Park, and an outdoor Christmas Market.