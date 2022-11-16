LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

CBS19 has compiled a list of local organization and businesses offering free meals.

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals.

Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup Highway in Tyler

Thursday, Nov. 24: Circle M Crawfish is holding a free community luncheon at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be accepting donations for desserts.

Location: 14449 Highway 155 S in Big Sandy

Thursday, Nov. 24: First Baptist Church Edgewood is holding a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 403 S Houston St. in Edgewood

Saturday, Nov. 19: Suitcase for Life is hosting its annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, 2000 W Gentry Pkwy in Tyler