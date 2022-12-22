East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 23-25, 2022

TYLER, Texas — Christmas is finally here! From parties to drive-thru lights shows, we have a list of fun events to keep your family celebrating the holiday all weekend long!
Dec. 23
- Pancakes with Mrs. Claus: 8 AM-10:30 AM Palestine
- Holiday in the Garden: 5 PM- 8 PM Tyler Rose Gardens
- Mineola's Merry Christmas Texas: 6 PM-9 PM 119 N Johnson St.
- K-Love Christmas 2022 Tour: 7 PM Green Acres Baptist Church
- Christmas Park Land of Lights: 6 PM- 10 PM Athens
- Jax Illuminations: 6 PM-9:30 PM Jacksonville
- Azaela District Trail of Lights: 6 PM- 9 PM Historic Azalea District
- Santa Land: 6 PM- 10:30 PM Tyler
- Piney Park Trail of Lights: 4 PM- 11PM Marshall
- Wonderland of Lights: Marshall
Dec. 24
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 AM- 12PM 22053 Hwy 155 S. Flint
- Mineola's Merry Christmas Texas: 6 PM-9 PM 119 N Johnson St.
- Christmas Park Land of Lights: 6 PM- 10 PM Athens
- Jax Illuminations: 6 PM-9:30 PM Jacksonville
- Azaela District Trail of Lights: 6 PM- 9 PM Historic Azalea District
- Santa Land: 6m PM- 10:30 PM Tyler
- Piney Park Trail of Lights: 4 PM- 11PM Marshall
- Wonderland of Lights: Marshall
Dec. 25
- Christmas Park Land of Lights: 6 PM- 10 PM Athens
- Azaela District Trail of Lights: 6 PM- 9 PM Historic Azalea District
- Santa Land: 6m PM- 10 PM Tyler
- Wonderland of Lights: Marshall