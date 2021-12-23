Local dessert shops feel high demand for treats during Christmas season

For area dessert and treat shops, the Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year.

TYLER, Texas — While serving a line of customers just two days before Christmas, Denise Weaver was extremely busy alongside her husband and their employees selling out of several of the signature items at Tyler bakery Just Pies.

Weaver said there may not be any pies on Christmas Eve when the pie shop will be selling on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Weavers have owned the business, at 2970 Old Henderson Highway, for three years.

As the business moves into its fourth year, sales have doubled compared to last holiday season. Denise Weaver noted Just Pies is a small mom-and-pop business that's short-staffed.

For area dessert and treat shops, the Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year.

During this holiday season, Jeremiah Cagle, co-owner of the East Texas staple Lindale Candy Company, said his team is fighting to keep items on the shelves.

He said business has certainly been better than last year and it blew the year before that out of the water.

The candy shop had to stop taking orders two and a half to three weeks ago. Candy canes and peppermint bowls have been halted to adjust for the season, Cagle said.

"We have to make tough decisions to best meet the demand," he said.