Local motorcycle club helps families put gifts under Christmas tree

TYLER, Texas — Parents walked through the toy aisles of a Walmart in Tyler on Wednesday evening to pick out "Santa gifts," made possible by a local motorcycle club.

The club, Grave Diggers, sponsored 28 children this year, according to member Bill Thompson.

The organization held a fundraiser in October that totaled $3,000 in cash to take parents Christmas shopping, Thompson said. The club also gathered a truck bed full of toys, which were donated to Bikers Against Bullies.

Thompson said parents were given $75 per child to shop, and members of Grave Diggers even chipped in to help more if the family was large.

All of the families assisted by the club live in the area, from Ben Wheeler to Tyler, Thompson said.

Knowing the club is able to help so many is “touching," he added.

Thompson said many would consider Grave Diggers an "outlaw club.” However, the club doesn't want that stigma.

"We want to help our community,” he said.