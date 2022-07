Students took to their schools parking lot to show of their red, white, and blue in their patriotic parade.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Stepping Stone Preschool hosted a patriotic parade for their students this morning.

Students marched to the beat as music played while they took to the school's parking lot in their best red, white, and blue outfits while their family and friends cheered them on.

Storybook characters and an aerial ballet performer joined the students in celebrating America's Independence Day.