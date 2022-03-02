East Texans mark first day of Lent with Ash Wednesday

"Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

TYLER, Texas — East Texans gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Tyler to participate in Ash Wednesday and mark the first day of Lent.

Ash Wednesday signifies the beginning of the Lent season, a 40-day period leading up to Easter, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection. For many, it is a day of repentance as believers confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.

During the mass service, church leaders marked ashes in the shape of a cross on attendee’s forehead and followed with the phrase, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” The cross represents each person's grief and mourning for their sins.