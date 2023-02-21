TRAFFIC ALERT: Several streets closed due to Mardi Gras parade in Tyler

Stanley's BBQ is hosting their annual Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party, starting in Tyler's Downtown Square ending at Stanley's.

Several streets will be closed for a Mardi Gras parade Tyler Tuesday evening in Tyler.

Stanley's BBQ annual Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party returns to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Tyler's Downtown Square. E. Erwin will be closed from the square to S. Fannin, S. Fannin will be closed to E. Reeves. and E. Reeves will be closed to Stanley's.

According to the City of Tyler Police Department, streets will reopen as the parade moves along.

Officials urge drivers to avoid these areas as they will be closed for a while.