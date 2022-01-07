Event honors the country and those who serve this holiday weekend

Members of the military describe what Fourth of July means to them.

TYLER, Texas — The Rose City Airfest took to the skies on Friday evening. In attendance were countless veterans and active military members.

CBS 19's Bryce Brauneisen went to the Airfest to ask members of the military, "What does the Fourth of July mean to you?"

"The Fourth of July for me is a lot about those who helped gain our independence. Obviously, those people aren't around anymore," SSG. Cody Polzin said. "But to be able to honor those people that gave the sacrifices for our country before we were even around is very important to me."

SSG. Jacob Stevens said that the Fourth of July has always been his favorite holiday. As a young child to now, he has always had a strong sense of patriotism. In fact, that pride for the country began with his biggest hero.

"My biggest influence to serve in the military was my grandfather," Polzin said. "He served in Vietnam and he was the biggest influence in my life."

Liam "Roomba" Baldwin is another active military member who is honored to serve the country, especially on this holiday weekend.

"I decided to serve to be a part of something greater than myself... to have a greater purpose to serve and follow in the footsteps that came before me," Baldwin said. "To allow us to be able to have the freedoms that we enjoy."

Being together with tons of planes and other military members is an ideal way to spend the holiday weekend, many in attendance said. And while they celebrate and honor the country, they'll also have some other things on their mind too.