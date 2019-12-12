Look in the Panola County Sheriff's Office and you will see a 10-foot tall tree with patches from Dallas to Tyler and Titusville to Yorkshire.

Deputy Denise Gray says one of her favorites is a patch featuring a witch from Salem, Massachusetts.

What started as tradition two years ago quickly became a trend that continues to grow.

"It's a passion that I have started collecting patches," Deputy Gray said.

However, if one looks deeper, each patch has a story behind it.

"They were to go to my son. I lost my son in 2018 after he graduated High School." Gray said. "I went to the sheriff and I asked him if I could turn my patches into ornaments and decorate our tree last year. And he asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do that?' I said, 'I have no one else to leave my patches to.'"

To keep the memory of her son alive, Gray continues to add patches to the tree each year.

"A man that was high on methamphetamine ran a red light in July in 2018 after [my son] graduated and took him from us," Gray remembered. "This is just something he and I did together. He loved to get new patches in. And when we did, [he'd say] 'Oh mama that's a cool one!' And when I lost him I still have the passion, but I don't have anyone to give them to now."

The diversity of the patches make the tree in the Panola County Sheriff's Office unique, each patch hanging as a tribute to Gray's son.

The sheriff's office does accept patch donations to add to the street. Those donations may be sent to:

Panola County Sheriff's Office

314 West Wellington Street

Carthage, TX 75633