Sold out: Reese's sells out their 9" Thanksgiving Pie

HERSHEY, Pa. — Thanksgiving just got a little bit better for those lucky enough to grab one.

Reese's announced Monday they are introducing a Thanksgiving Pie! The pie, like the candy, will contain chocolate and peanut butter.

The 9" pie will be Reese's largest Peanut Butter Cup to date. It is 3.25 lbs. of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's in a released statement. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."