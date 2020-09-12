Santa Zooms with children at MD Anderson Cancer Center

Just like most people around the world, Santa had to turn to Zoom to make this year's greetings possible.

BRENHAM, Texas — Children at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital were able to tell Santa Claus what they wanted for Christmas, virtually.

Each year Santa, along with Adam's Angels Ministry, visits kids at the hospital. COVID-19 safety concerns did not allow it to happen in-person this year.

The jolly man himself wanted to make sure he still wished the children a Merry Christmas. So, just like most people around the world, Santa had to turn to Zoom to make this year's greetings possible.

He set up his webcam and hospital employees took the computer he was video chatting to different patient's rooms.

Adam's Angels Ministry raised money and collected gift cards from the community this past month. The foundation purchased approved gifts for the children at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, which they will drop off Wednesday.

Adam's Angels Ministry has been donating presents and toys to children at the hospital for the past 14 years. The foundation wrote in a press release, "Even if this year looks different, their battle to fight cancer is still at the forefront of this ministry."