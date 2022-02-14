Heart of the Pines Chorus perform Singing Valentines for loved ones

The Singing Valentines is a fundraiser for educational opportunities and annual competition expenses for the a-cappella group

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Heart of the Pines Chorus is celebrating Valentine's Day with their Singing Valentines event.

The Singing Valentines is a fundraiser for educational opportunities and annual competition expenses for the a-cappella group. In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, they strive to spread love and joy to all recipients for the holiday.

The group is under the direction of Teresa (TJ) Reed, where they are based out of Nacogdoches. They perform barbershop music as a chapter of Sweet Adelines International.

They are always looking for new members, and visitors are welcome. Rehearsals are on Mondays from 6:30-9 pm at N. St. Church of Christ in Nacogdoches.