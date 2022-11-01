SiriusXM spreading cheer with 22 holiday music channels

22 festive music channels are kicking off the holiday season.

DENVER — SiriusXM is spreading cheer with its biggest holiday music lineup ever.

The streaming radio giant began playing its seasonal music lineup on Nov. 1 with the debut of three new channels: Jingle Jamz, Cool Jazz Christmas and Kids Christmas.

SiriusXM now has 22 ad-free holiday music stations. Most of the holiday stations will be available through Dec. 27.

SiriusXM said its holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, Hanukkah music and classical Christmas favorites.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM holiday channel lineup

70s/80s Holidays

Familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the 1970s & '80s.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Acoustic Christmas

Acoustic Christmas tunes.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27 and on channel 6 beginning Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.

Christmas Spirit

Christmas music and holiday favorites from contemporary Christian artists.

Available on the SXM App now through Dec. 27 and on channel 63 Dec. 7 through Dec. 27.

Cool Jazz Christmas

Christmas classics from contemporary jazz instrumentalists.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Country Christmas

Several generations of country Christmas music.

Available on the SXM App and on channel 55 through Dec. 27.

Hallmark Channel Radio

Christmas music and carols brought to you by beloved Hallmark Channel stars.

Available on the SXM App and on channel 105 through Dec. 27.

Holiday Chill-Out

First ever 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo, chilled-out holiday favorites.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Holiday Instrumentals

Holiday favorites but the vocals are replaced with instruments.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Holiday Pops

Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites performed by the greatest classical artists of all-time.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27 and on channel 76 Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.

Holiday Soul

Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the '60s and '70s.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27 and on channel 49 Dec. 7 through Dec. 28.

Holiday Traditions

Traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s.

Available now on the SXM App and on channel 71 through Dec. 27.

Holly

Contemporary holiday hits.

Available on the SXM App and on channel 104 now through Dec. 27.

Jingle Jamz

R&B and Hip Hop artists from 1990 to now.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Jolly Christmas

Upbeat, energetic holiday tunes.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27 and on channel 14 beginning Nov. 11 through Dec. 27.

Kids Christmas

Rudolph, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snowman for kids and kids-at-heart.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Navidad

Traditional Latin Holiday classics and treats of today.

Available on the SXM App now through Jan. 6.

New Year’s Nation

Ultimate New Year's celebration playlist.

Available on the SXM App and on channel 104 Dec. 27 through Jan. 3.

Noël Incontournable

Francophone classics and holiday hits from the ‘60s to today.

Available year-round on the SXM App.

Mannheim Steamroller Channel

Mannheim Steamroller's blend of symphonic, new age and rock inspired Christmas music.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Radio Hanukkah

Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections.

Available on the SXM App Dec. 16 through Dec. 27.

Real Jazz Holiday

Christmas classics that make for a “real” jazz holiday.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

Rockin’ Xmas

Classic Christmas songs that rock.

Available on the SXM App through Dec. 27.

