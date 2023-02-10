Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event

Jacob Wilkes, co-owner and marketing and advertising director, said he wants to bring something unique to the city for Valentine’s Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Oct. 2017.

A romantic Valentine’s Day usually includes dinner and drinks, but this year, a local haunted house is adding frights to the menu.

Doc Wilkes House of Horrors in Longview, which operates each Halloween season, is starting what it hopes to be a new Valentine’s Day tradition with its Unmask the Love event.

Jacob Wilkes, co-owner and marketing and advertising director, said he wants to bring something unique to the city for Valentine’s Day.