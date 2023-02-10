x
Holidays

Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event

Jacob Wilkes, co-owner and marketing and advertising director, said he wants to bring something unique to the city for Valentine’s Day.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Oct. 2017.

A romantic Valentine’s Day usually includes dinner and drinks, but this year, a local haunted house is adding frights to the menu.

Doc Wilkes House of Horrors in Longview, which operates each Halloween season, is starting what it hopes to be a new Valentine’s Day tradition with its Unmask the Love event.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal

