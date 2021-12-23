State, local agencies plan increased holiday traffic enforcement; safe-ride options are plenty in Longview

“Hide your things. Lock your door. Take your keys,” he said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state police are planning increased traffic enforcement this holiday season, and safe-ride options abound for New Year’s Eve revelers in Longview.

Longview police and state agencies encourage drivers to be safe and sober during the holiday, which can be a time of increased alcohol-related crashes.

Spokesman Brandon Thornton said the Longview Police Department is planning increased enforcement during the upcoming holiday weekends and specifically mentioned New Year’s Eve.

"We will have a team of officers out on Dec 31, 2021, primarily conducting DWI enforcement," said Thornton, who also cautioned drivers to take precautions when leaving their vehicles.

“Hide your things. Lock your door. Take your keys,” he said.

The department reported a smattering of driving while intoxicated arrests surrounding New Year’s Eve — traditionally, a time of celebration. Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, the department made four DWI arrests. Three were made during the same time frame the following year, according to police records.