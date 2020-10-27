Staying safe while having fun this Halloween

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, make sure you and your loved ones stay safe while celebrating this weekend.

TYLER, Texas — Whether you're into the scary...

Or the silly...

There are plenty of fun things to do this Halloween in East Texas, but safety is still a huge concern.

Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department says their officers are well aware of the concerns people might have this coming holiday.

"Anything that we can do that can make Halloween safer for the community," LPD Officer Thornton said.

"Avoid direct contact with Trick-or-Treaters," Thornton said. "Give out treats outdoors, if possible. Set up maybe individual bags treats for kids to take. Wash hands as often as you can and wear a mask."

Sadly trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity during COVID-19, according to the CDC. The Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the CDC, are recommending that people take extra precautions this year.

"If you are traveling with a group and just, you know, keep that six-foot distance between you and the other parties that are that are in your group. Bring hand sanitizer so that way if something is touched, you can automatically just use the hand sanitizer. "

If you are going to dress up, the CDC recommends making your cloth mask a part of your costume. Don't wear a cloth mask and a costume one as it could make it harder for you to breathe.

If you're looking for some fun activities to do this weekend, here's a list of family-friendly events:

Tyler

Fall Family Fun Trail- Glass Recreation Center Thursday, October 29, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. The event will have vendors, a fall photo opportunity, meet and greet with Shorty the squirrel, and candy. Kids and families are encouraged to dress up. Pre-registration is required to attend

Dressed to Read- Tyler Public Library Now through Friday, October 30. All children from babies to Grade 12 who visit the Library in costume will get to pick out a free book to keep.

Haunted Car Wash- Gleaux Car Wash 6313 S. Broadway. Every Friday and Saturday, Oct 16 - 31 at the car wash will turn into a spooky attraction! $30 per car includes a car wash. There are two different versions of the frights, one that's more family-friendly and one that's more scary.



Longview