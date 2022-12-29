Tyler Police increase patrol for New Year's weekend

According TX DOT, over a 1,000 deaths were caused by drunk drivers in 2021. In East Texas, there was 23 DUI- alcohol related deaths.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department is increasing patrols this New Years weekend to keep the community safe from drunk drivers.

Tyler PD Sergeant Luke Shafer said the 'STEP' Program will be enforced starting Friday through Saturday. He suggested to make a plan before going out to get home safely after the celebrations.

"We always start the STEP Program for increased DWI patrol is what our main goal is trying to deter anybody driving intoxicated or impaired," Shafer said.

Shafer said they saw an increase in alcohol related offenses in the 2021 report.

"That's one of the reasons why we're wanting to make sur that we step up enforcement to help reduce that or try to deter that as much as we can," said Shafer.

Shafer said officers will be all over the city but they're paying close attention the busiest streets.

"Our focus targets for this program is a couple of intersections: Troup-Loop, Broadway-Loop, and Old Jacksonville-Loop," Shafer said. "And pretty much anywhere down Broadway, because that's where we have a high volume of traffic."

Elisel Villapudua, an employee at 1836 restaurant on Old Jacksonville has witnessed crashes on that busy stretch of road.

"There was a biking accident, I believe somebody was on a bike and they got hit by a car," Villapudua said.

Villapudua said employees there are doing their part to as well by having a limit on how many drinks customers can consume.

Shafer said there are major consequences if you decide to drink and drive.

"Depending on your level of intoxication, it could actually be a Class A misdemeanor, which is going to affect the amount or the length of time in which you have to serve in jail," Shafer said.

Shafer advises the community to make plans if they will be drinking this weekend.

"Select a designated driver to help you make sure that you get home safely or take advantage of one of the programs like Robertson Roberts that offers free ride service if that's needed," Shafer said.