The Children's Park of Tyler helps grieving community this holiday season

The 18th annual Christmas in the Park event offered a chance to help grieving families find some holiday joy.

TYLER, Texas — While this holiday season can be full of joy for some families, it can be tough if they’ve lost a loved one, especially if it’s their own child.

One nonprofit, The Children’s Park of Tyler, offers grief support groups to help suffering families. On Friday, they hosted their 18th annual Christmas in the Park event to help bring the community together.

Families sang carols like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Feliz Navidad." Giving those grieving this Christmas season an opportunity to socialize and find some holiday joy.

Whitehouse resident Andrea Magana lost her son Samuel this past summer.

"He had an infectious laugh, he was my second born and my only boy," Magana said. "He was just an amazing child and I'm here to keep his memory alive and his keep his legacy alive."

After her loss, Magana found comfort in The Children’s Park of Tyler’s grief services.

"It was a great experience because I never knew until that day that some strangers knew exactly what I was going through," Magana said.

Park board member Jessica Debilbiss said they’ve helped over 1,000 families with their loss, and every day the park honors children’s spirits both living and those who have passed on.

"It's just a great place to come and honor and have fun," Debilbiss said. "And yes, reflect on the sadness part, but also realize the joy in grief because there is joy after you've processed a lot of the grief."

Debilbiss helps run some grief groups like Glory Babies and Rainbow Babies. Her involvement stems from losing a child herself.

"Every time I'm here I like to think of it as it's as time with my child," Debilbiss said. "That's what I love about this place."

If you’re dealing with the loss of a child this holiday season, their programs are available to offer help with the grieving process.