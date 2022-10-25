As of Oct. 25, you can get your spook on at The Beltonian Theatre Haunted House.

BELTON, Texas — Starting Oct. 25, you can witness the spirits that haunt The Beltonian Theatre.

The "horrifying adult haunted house" features live actors, moving dolls, and a scare that will haunt your dreams.

Zechariah Baker, who owns the theatre, said a spirit by the name of Mary likes to roam the halls, turning off lights and opening doors once in a while.

Mary is said to have been the victim of a tragic death on the steps of the theatre over 50 years ago.

"We do love to have things that Mary likes, so we do have some doll themes," Baker said.

The "Room of Doom" is back and better than ever. Kids are warned not to take part in this one.

If you dare make it to this haunted place, know that you can buy tickets on their website.

The attraction will be open through Halloween.

If your kids need a less scary way to get into the Halloween spirit, there will be a kid friendly haunted house that starts Oct. 29th.