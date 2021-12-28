Troup business owners spread Christmas cheer with inaugural Free Toy Giveaway

A 16-foot trailer was loaded with everything from characters from "Toy Story," disc launchers, Nerf guns, bracelet making kits, baby dolls, craft sets and more.

On Christmas Eve, Daniel Flores and JK Hamilton parked a trailer carrying more than 500 toys at the four-way stop at Duval in downtown Troup to hand out Christmas presents to Troup families.

A 16-foot trailer was loaded with everything from characters from "Toy Story," disc launchers, Nerf guns, bracelet making kits, baby dolls, craft sets and more.

Flores, who owns Berny’s Tacos, and Hamilton, who owns Hometown Development, handed out free tacos to families while children browsed the large toy selection and chose one as a Christmas present.

Flores said the event was so well received, they plan on making it an annual event.

“We feel the event went very well, we gave away over 500 toys to the children and did not have a single toy left at the end of the day,” said Flores. “We plan on doing a free toy giveaway every year from here on out and hopefully each event will get bigger as time goes on.”

Flores said it felt good to help others, especially at this time of year.