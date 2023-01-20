East Texas veterans home asking community to send Valentine's Day cards

Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home's director of activities, Christina Randolph is asking locals to shower the veterans with Valentine's cards this season.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas veterans home is asking the community's help in mailing cards to their residence for Valentine's Day.

"We have found that the psychological benefits of getting a card during a special holiday season is just massively rewarding for these guys," Randolph said. "A lot of our guys served overseas and so they would get letters from home, mom or dad would write, the wife, the kids and they were used to that. Having the same thing happened in their golden years is phenomenal for them and makes them feel like they're still in touch with the community and the world that they serve to protect."

Randolph urges card senders to sign the cards with their names and address so their veterans can send a letter back thanking them.

"Some of our guys are going to want to respond, they're going to want to say thank you for sending that letter of joy and kindness," Randolph said. "So it's always a good idea to have a return label so that we can say thank you.

The veterans home is looking forward to receive many letters for Valentine's Day this year.

Send your Valentine's cards to Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 1466 Honor Lane, Tyler, Texas 75708.