Wonderland of Lights returns to Marshall for the holiday season

During the holidays, Marshall is visited by thousands of people and is recognized as one of the 10 most charming Christmas towns in Texas.

MARSHALL, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on December 2019.

Marshall kicked off the holiday season with their annual Wonderland of Lights festival Wednesday night.

"We are just so thrilled to be gearing up for another wonderland of lights season, and to welcome all of our tourists and community member back to the festival," Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager said.

The festival began with the annual lighting ceremony of the historical Harrison County courthouse that is decorated with million of white lights.

The event will will feature an outdoor ice-skating rink, vintage carousel, train, and a collection of tiny houses to create Santa's Village. And there will be extra events throughout December:

Saturday, November 26 (1:00-5:00 p.m.): Wassail Walk on Main Street

Wonderland of Lights was created after Marshall's community experienced the worst economy in the city's history in 1987. A local editor with the Marshall News Messenger, George S. Smith wrote an article about his idea of decorating downtown Marshall for the holidays. Months later, a Marshall native living in France read the article and send a $25,000 check to the city.