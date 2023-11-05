x
MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Get ready for the Smith County Master Gardeners Home Garden Tour

Tickets for the tour are $20.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Master Gardener Association is gearing up for its 2023 Home Garden Tour.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the following locations:

  • 1017 Hansford Place in Tyler
  • 5525 Westchester Drive in Tyler
  • 7418 Big Oak Cove in Tyler
  • 2284 Pinnacle Circle in Tyler
  • 11750 Buck Cove in Bullard
  • 16009 Cedar Bay Drive in Tyler

Tickets ate $20 and can purchased here.

NOTE: Not all gardens are wheelchair accessible. No strollers, pets or unsupervised children are allowed in the gardens.

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Send an email with a picture of your yard or garden to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Phone number

Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!

Check out the video above for more!

