MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Get ready for the Smith County Master Gardeners Home Garden Tour

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Master Gardener Association is gearing up for its 2023 Home Garden Tour.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the following locations:

1017 Hansford Place in Tyler

5525 Westchester Drive in Tyler

7418 Big Oak Cove in Tyler

2284 Pinnacle Circle in Tyler

11750 Buck Cove in Bullard

16009 Cedar Bay Drive in Tyler

Tickets ate $20 and can purchased here.

NOTE: Not all gardens are wheelchair accessible. No strollers, pets or unsupervised children are allowed in the gardens.

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Send an email with a picture of your yard or garden to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:

Name

Address

Phone number

Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!