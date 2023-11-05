MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Get ready for the Smith County Master Gardeners Home Garden Tour

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Master Gardener Association is gearing up for its 2023 Home Garden Tour.
The event will take place Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the following locations:
- 1017 Hansford Place in Tyler
- 5525 Westchester Drive in Tyler
- 7418 Big Oak Cove in Tyler
- 2284 Pinnacle Circle in Tyler
- 11750 Buck Cove in Bullard
- 16009 Cedar Bay Drive in Tyler
Tickets ate $20 and can purchased here.
NOTE: Not all gardens are wheelchair accessible. No strollers, pets or unsupervised children are allowed in the gardens.
