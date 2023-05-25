MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Growing and maintaining your herbs

CBS19 gets tips from the Smith County Master Gardeners about the best ways to grow and maintain your herbs!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — We all know we can buy herbs from the store!

However, here are some tips from the Smith County Master Gardeners about growing and maintaining your herbs at home!

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Send an email with a picture of your yard or garden to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:

Name

Address

Phone number

Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!