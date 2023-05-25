MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Growing and maintaining your herbs

TYLER, Texas — We all know we can buy herbs from the store!
However, here are some tips from the Smith County Master Gardeners about growing and maintaining your herbs at home!
Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!
Send an email with a picture of your yard or garden to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!
Check out the video above for more!