MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: How to keep plants healthy in heat

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It's hot...hot...hot in East Texas! And, on top of that, it's also extremely dry.

The Smith County Master Gardeners join CBS19 with some tips on how to keep your plants healthy in the heat.

Check out the video above for more.

Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!

Text a picture of your yard or garden to (903) 600-2600 and include the following information:

Name

Address

Phone number