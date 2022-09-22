MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Meet pro gardeners at the East Texas State Fair

If you have had a question about maintaining your garden or you're interested in joining the Master Gardeners, check out their exhibit at the East Texas State fair

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair runs from this Friday to Oct. 2 and there's a little something for everyone, including garden enthusiasts!

"There's a nice correlation between the East Texas State Fair and the Master Gardeners," said Master Gardener Delane Caesar-Sykes. "We share a lot of common interest"

The exhibit, held at building C on the fairgrounds, will feature a horticulture show showing off the work from hobbyists of all ages.

"The majority (of the displays) are from high school students that came out very early to set up." said Sykes. "There's everything from repurposed plants to fairy gardens and the kids are really excited."

For visitors interested in gardening or have questions related to horticulture, the Master Gardeners will be on site to help and for discussion.

"A lot of questions you see here on the wall are based on questions asked from fairs in the past," Sykes said. "and if they don't know the answer, we'll find out and get back to you."

The Master Gardeners would also like to encourage anyone considering volunteering their time to stop by for an application, as they are always welcoming new members.