Trees that give fall color in East Texas

In this week's Mastering Your Garden series, we learn why trees change their color in the fall, and what East Texas superstars to look for.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As our seasons change, so does our landscape! The splendor of autumn color normally peaks in late October and November for East Texas, but a number of factors dictate the timing, duration and intensity of color.

During the spring and summer months, plants make energy from sunlight in a process called photosynthesis. As summer fades away and transitions into fall, our days become shorter and there is less sunlight, which sends a signal to these plants to prepare for winter by slowing down their food-making process.

Chlorophyll is a type of chemical that absorbs sunlight, and it helps transform carbon dioxide and water into sugars and starch for the plant. When the food-making process slows down in the fall, the chlorophyll breaks down allowing a vivid change in color from green to yellow and orange hues.

Smith County Master Gardener Cindy Harrington said the first trees to change color in East Texas are typically the blackgum and sweetgum Texas superstar trees.

"When you start seeing those change, you know soon the others are going to start to follow," Harrington said.

Other trees to look for include maples, oaks, beech, hickory, dogwoods and crepe myrtles.

In the Tyler I.D.E.A. (Innovate, Demonstrate, Educate and Apply) Garden in Tyler's Rose Garden, a variety of shrubs and trees can be enjoyed in the next upcoming weeks as we begin the transition toward fall.

"The sumac that you see beside the road turns a flaming red and that's a great color as well," Harrington said.

Invasive trees such as the Bradford pear and Chinese tallow are not native to East Texas but provide a burst of color. Since they are invasive, you will not find them in the I.D.E.A. Garden, but you may spot them around town.