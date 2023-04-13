MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: No-till gardens

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Do you want to grow a garden, but don't have much space?
Well, the Smith County Master Gardeners join CBS19 to tell us how to create a no-till garden!
Do you thing you should win our Garden of the Month sweepstakes?
Send an email to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:
- Name
- Picture of the garden
- Address and city of residence
- Phone number
Each month, we'll choose one winner who'll receive a gift certificate to J&J Exterminating.
Check out the video above for more!