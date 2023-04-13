MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: No-till gardens

Check out the video above for more!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Do you want to grow a garden, but don't have much space?

Well, the Smith County Master Gardeners join CBS19 to tell us how to create a no-till garden!

Do you thing you should win our Garden of the Month sweepstakes?

Send an email to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:

Name

Picture of the garden

Address and city of residence

Phone number

Each month, we'll choose one winner who'll receive a gift certificate to J&J Exterminating.