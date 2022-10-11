MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Plant these seeds now for spring blooms

Fall is the perfect time to plant seeds for the spring! Smith County Master Gardener Debbie Watkins explains why.

TYLER, Texas — Can you believe we are halfway through autumn already? Before winter arrives and the ground hardens up, Smith County Master Gardener Debbie Watkins explains what seeds to plant now.

"We're going to talk about at a recommended hummingbird and butterfly mix and then also look at some seeds that are in the heritage rose garden," said Watkins

Some seeds that pollinators enjoy in the spring include:

Black Eyed Susan

Indian Blanket

Coneflower

Standing Cypress

Scarlet Sage

Turks Cap

Cosmos

Coreopsis

A list of flowers you can find in the Heritage Rose Garden this spring include:

Texas Bluebonnet

Larkspur

Poppy

"There are a lot of advantages to using seeds instead of plants," said Watkins. "First they're really cheap. They are also fun to collect them and share them with your friends."

To plant salvia seeds, Watkins suggests spreading them into a smooth layer and keeping the ground moist so the seeds don't dry out.

"They want to have contact with the soil but they do not want to be buried under the soil," said Watkins

For more information on types of seed mixes, growing tips, where to buy seeds and other sources visit the Aggie Horticultural page.