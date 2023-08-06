MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: What are 'passalong plants'?

TYLER, Texas — Are you looking for that perfect plant for your garden that has survived decades? A botanical heirloom, perhaps?
Well, look no further! The Smith County Master Gardeners join CBS19 to tell us about "passalong plants."
Check out the video above for more.
Also, don't forget to enter CBS19 and J&J Exterminating's Yard of the Month Contest!
Send an email with a picture of your yard or garden to KYTX-Submit@tegna.com and include the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
Each month, we'll select one winner who'll receive a gift card to J&J Exterminating!
Check out the video above for more!