MASTER YOUR GARDEN: Rejuvenating your garden in the heat

Week one of Smith County Master Gardener Series, gardeners learn how they can revive heat-stressed gardens and plan for Fall.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CBS19 is proud to partner with the Smith County Master Gardeners for our new 'Master Your Garden' series.

To kick off week one of the series, we discussed how heat effects your yard and garden along with some practical ways to combat that.

There is a class being offered Friday, June 29th that will take a deeper dive into these topics that is available to the public for a $20 fee.

The event will be held at the Tyler Recreational Center with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. and the workshop kicking off at 9 a.m.

You can download a registration form here.

Elizabeth Waldrop, vice president of the Smith County Master Gardeners said the class will offer tips for working through a drought-stricken season:

"You're not going to beat the heat, but you can outsmart the heat," Waldrop said. "You can outlast it, and so can your garden."

She said there's an "art and a science" when it comes to watering your garden effectively on a drought schedule.

"Concentrate your watering to one day a week," Waldrop said. "Water deeply, get at least one inch of water on the ground and try to that consistently every week."