MASTER YOUR GARDEN: Garden safety tips while working in the heat

In Week 3 of Smith County Master Gardener Series, we discuss the warning signs of heat exhaustion and how to stay cool while working in your garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CBS19 is proud to partner with the Smith County Master Gardeners for our new 'Master Your Garden' series.

In week three, Master Gardener Andie Rathbone shares the importance of staying in tune with your body while tending to your garden.

While heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable, heat remains as one of the top weather-related fatalities.

The CDC reports more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat each year.

According to Rathbone, determined gardeners may over-exert themselves while trying to fulfill yardwork tasks.

"We'll commonly say [to ourselves] on more bag of mulch, one more rogue weed, and next thing you know you're getting sick," Rathbone said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Rapid Heartbeat

Mental Confusion

Vomiting

You stop sweating.

Rathbone suggests gardeners stick to wearing loose clothing with natural fibers, work early in the morning, and drink plenty of water.