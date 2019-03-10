On Thursday, Ellison High School hosted it’s homecoming game against Harker Heights at 7 p.m.

Before the game, a homecoming queen finalist, Abigail Cherizard, was surprised on the field by her dad, who returned home from deployment.

Abigail had no idea her dad would be there.

The homecoming surprise took place before the game, her father was able to escort his daughter at halftime when the homecoming queen was announced.

