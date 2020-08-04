TYLER, Texas —

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) originally only recommended healthcare workers and people who are sick to wear face masks. However, as research showed the virus can be spread from asymptomatic people, they’re now recommending the general public wear them for protection.

If you're following the CDC’s advice and wearing a cloth face covering during the coronavirus outbreak, there's one important step you might be missing.

According to the CDC, washing your mask is key in stopping the spread, but how often you should be washing them?

While there’s no standard recommendation, the CDC says, “they should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.”

Dr. Andrew Bowers at UT Health in Bullard recommends throwing your mask in the wash after making a trip to a public setting, like a pharmacy or grocery store. If you have more than one mask he says put them in a bag, once you've used all three or four you know it's time to give them a wash.

"Wash them all in a sanitized cycle in your washing machine and they should be ready to go,” Bowers said.

The CDC says a washing machine should be enough to properly wash your face covering.

When removing a mask they recommend individuals avoid contact with the eyes, nose or mouth, then immediately wash your hands.

Making your own mask

People have been posting homemade face masks tutorials online.

Donna Holmes, a seamstress in Tyler says, there are differences between making a mask for a healthcare worker versus the general public.

The masks made for healthcare workers have a filter inside, while the ones for the general public are just enough to cover the nose and mouth.

"So that's kind of what the mask is going to be, that barrier, from touching your face,” Holmes said. "You or I, we're going to wear this while we go into Walmart shopping, then we come home. We're not going to wear this for eight hours."

Holmes is selling masks on her Facebook page, ‘It’s a Bag.’ If you purchase a mask one will be donated to a healthcare worker.

You don't have to be a seamstress to have protection, it can be as simple as rolling up a scarf or an old T-shirt.

If you are making one yourself, Dr. Bowers says add some extra protection.

"If you're making a cloth mask, you want to make sure it's got multiple layers,” Bowers said.

