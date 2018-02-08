This project is customizable for both men and women, and offers the same moisturizing benefits.

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup coconut oil (solid, not fractioned)

1/3 cup shea butter

¼ cup sweet almond oil

4-6 drop tobacco bay leaf fragrance oil

Plastic bale jar

TOOLS

Microwave-safe bowl

Electric mixer

DIRECTIONS

1) Combine the coconut oil and the shea butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, remove and stir. If there are solids remaining, continue to microwave for 10 second intervals until completely dissolved.

2) Add the sweet almond oil and the fragrance oil and stir. Place this mixture in the refrigerator until it becomes solid, then remove and allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes on your counter. 3) Place the mixture into the bowl of an electric mixer and whip until light and fluffy.

4) Transfer to a plastic (recommended) jar with a lid until ready for use.

5) To use, moisten skin with warm water, scoop out a small amount and spread on skin prior to shaving

HELPFUL TIPS

- Always test on a small patch of skin before applying to a larger area. These ingredients are mild, but everyone's skin is different and it's better to begin with caution.

- This shaving cream does not lather because it contains no soap. It acts more like a lotion, creating a protective barrier between the skin and the razor.

- This shaving cream does not need to be stored in the refrigerator. However, if your bathroom is exceptionally warm or you live in a hotter climate you may find some melting will occur. If the cream becomes too liquid, return it to the refrigerator until solid and whip it again with an electric mixer.

