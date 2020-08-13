International Left Handers Day is observed on August 13, with 2020 marking the 30th anniversary of the day to celebrate the uniqueness of left-handed individuals.

International Left Handers Day is day set aside each year to celebrate people who go through life predominantly using their left hand.

Yes, there's a holiday for everything, and for the past 30 years now, Left Handers International has dedicated August 13 to raising "awareness [about] the everyday issues that lefties face as [they] live in a world designed for right-hander," according to the group's official website.

Over the past few decades, this day has been marked by left-versus-right sports matches, a left-handed tea party, and in the United Kingdom, nationwide “Lefty Zones” where right-handed people are encouraged to try out everyday left-handed objects to see just how awkward it can feel using the wrong equipment.

In all seriousness, these events have led to product redesigns with left-handed people in mind, and that's a win for everybody!

In honor of the uniqueness of left-handers around the world, here a few facts that you may not have known about this portion of the population, according to Left Handers International:

"The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening is left-handed, and he made the lead character of the long-running animated series, Bart Simpson, left-handed as well.

Left-handers tend to perform well in tennis, baseball, swimming and fencing.

Most left-handers draw characters facing to the right.

In sets of twins, there is a high chance the at least one of them will be left-handed.

There's even a free club you can join if you're left-handed, called The Left-Handers Club.

Now armed with this new information, you're ready to celebrate your left-handedness, or the left-handed person in your life.