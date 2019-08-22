In August 1914, much of Europe was mobilizing for World War I. The Panama Canal was opened. And in Cleveland, the first electric traffic light was installed.

Also in August of that year, Alberta McCuin was born. Wednesday, McCuin celebrated her 105th birthday.

"There will never be another one like her," McCuin's granddaughter Consuela McCuin said.

Family and friends gathered at the Legacy Nursing Home in Jacksonville to mark more than a century of a life well lived. Consuela says it is family that helped her make it this far.

"[It] lets her know her work, and her living wasn't in vain," Consuela said.

She says her grandmother taught her almost everything she knows and walks through life with three important values: Peace, love and unity.

Chloe Bradford

McCuin's daughter Gladys Thompson owes much of her teachings to her mother as well.

"My mama taught me how to cook. My mama taught me how to treat people,” Thompson said. “She always told us to treat people the way we want to be treated. And she just always was a good example."

To add icing on the cake, the mayor of Jacksonville, Randy Gorham, came out to celebrate with Alberta McCuin and give her a proclamation of her life.

"I think it's God's blessings to allow somebody to have a long life," Mayor Gorham said. "And she seems to be very lucid still.”

