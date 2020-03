JACKSONVILLE, Texas — JEDCO Launches Lunch Program to Bolster Local Sales

Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation is offering to give back 50% of the bill to businesses who buy their employees lunch.

Businesses have to spend at least 100 dollars and it must be from a local Jacksonville restaurant.

This program is until April 10, 2020, but an extension is possible. Call JEDCO for details at 903.586.2102.