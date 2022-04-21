Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. retires as Justice of the Peace in Smith County

In a letter of resignation to the Honorable Nathaniel Moran, Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. has resigned from his position due to heath reasons.

Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. has officially resigned as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 of Smith County.

In a letter of resignation to the Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Beavers has resigned from his position due to heath reasons. This resignation is effective Friday, April 22.

The Commissioners Court will be discussing filling the vacancy created by his resignation. An appointment for his position will be made within the near future.